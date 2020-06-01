Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Quick, sharp workouts have great benefits
01 June 2020 - 05:05
Lockdown level 3 sounds like the name of a B-grade action movie starring Eric Roberts. And many of the decisions made on our behalf by an ensemble of scrambling ministers appear as well thought out as the plot tropes in B-grade gems such as Best of the Best 2.
Covid-19 has been accused of many things, such as accelerating digital transformation, keeping Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma smoking hot and spoiling the best-laid plans of gym aficionados and fitness freaks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now