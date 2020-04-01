Life ANDREA BURGENER: When it comes to cleanliness, best do away with gloves To avoid spreading germs, wash your hands often and use a sanitiser BL PREMIUM

The chief thing that gets hammered into commercial kitchen workers — from the poshest chef to the newbie-est potato peeler — is how cross-contamination and general pathogen control works.

Not killing people is more important than getting zabaglione technically perfect. Separating one thing from another thing is paramount. The perils of using the same surface for different foodstuffs or mixing stock from different dates, plus the hows and whys of keeping surfaces sterile, are the fulcrum on which food preparation rests.