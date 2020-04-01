ANDREA BURGENER: When it comes to cleanliness, best do away with gloves
To avoid spreading germs, wash your hands often and use a sanitiser
01 April 2020 - 05:10
The chief thing that gets hammered into commercial kitchen workers — from the poshest chef to the newbie-est potato peeler — is how cross-contamination and general pathogen control works.
Not killing people is more important than getting zabaglione technically perfect. Separating one thing from another thing is paramount. The perils of using the same surface for different foodstuffs or mixing stock from different dates, plus the hows and whys of keeping surfaces sterile, are the fulcrum on which food preparation rests.
