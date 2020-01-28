BIG READ
TONY HEARD: SA urgently needs a detoxing of its politics
Domestic squabbles have jeopardised our foreign relations and compromised our ability to be a successful state
28 January 2020 - 05:09
With SA’s internal politics in flames, our relations with the rest of the world are not merely being inconvenienced. We could be heaping extra coal on our heads in a harsh, unforgiving global environment.
We should take note of this now, with the political season and parliamentary session at hand. And possible further downgrades by ratings agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.