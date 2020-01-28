Life BIG READ TONY HEARD: SA urgently needs a detoxing of its politics Domestic squabbles have jeopardised our foreign relations and compromised our ability to be a successful state BL PREMIUM

With SA’s internal politics in flames, our relations with the rest of the world are not merely being inconvenienced. We could be heaping extra coal on our heads in a harsh, unforgiving global environment.

We should take note of this now, with the political season and parliamentary session at hand. And possible further downgrades by ratings agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service.