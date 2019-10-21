Study finds footballers 3.5 times more likely to die from brain diseases

London — A new study carried out by Glasgow University has found former footballers are approximately three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases than the general population.

The report, released on Monday, was commissioned by England’s Football Association (FA) and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to assess the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland between 1900 and 1976.

Their records were matched against more than 23,000 individuals from the general population, with the study led by consultant neuropathologist Willie Stewart of Glasgow University.

His findings report that the “risk ranged from a fivefold increase in Alzheimer’s disease, through an approximately fourfold increase in motor neurone disease, to a twofold Parkinson’s disease in former professional footballers”.

Though footballers had higher risk of death from neurodegenerative disease, they were less likely to die of other common diseases, such as heart disease and some cancers, including lung cancer.