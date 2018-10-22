Digital skills and literacy central to solving unemployment

The fourth industrial revolution is fast becoming a reality. While many working people are improving their skills for a digital world, thousands of young people leave schools every year without digital literacy.

Most jobs today require some level of digital skills, but it is predicted that in about seven years, 5.7-million of jobs in SA will be digitally automated. By 2030, robot automaton will fill 800-million employment positions worldwide. In SA, which has huge unemployment and the majority of the population are in low-skilled jobs, digital education and training in schools should be the first priority.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extensively discussed financial investment in technology at the recent ITU Telecom world conference in Durban. However, at the jobs summit earlier in October, he said very little about the digital economy and skills shortage when discussing job creation and the promotion of local business. As unemployment, job creation, education and the digital revolution are intrinsically linked, this is worrying.

SA’s young adult population (aged 25 to 34 years) suffers a high unemployment rate of 29.9% — compared to 14.1% for people aged 45 to 54. If something is not done soon to prepare the large group of low-skilled workers and young people from historically disadvantaged communities for the economy, the country could suffer.

Middle and upper-class citizens are able to access smart technologies that aid them socially, academically and professionally. In a study conducted by the University of Cape Town, adults in these class groups generally see the benefits of their children using mobile devices to access educational tools for school.