Portugal is back on the global gastronomy menu

It’s hard to imagine that the sunshine-filled space filled with jungle-like potted plants was once a fish factory.

It comes full circle when Galapito speaks passionately about the in-season Portuguese sarda (a type of mackerel) and meagre (similar to sea bream) on the menu.

Prado’s team has managed to delight Lisboetas in another way too — there’s plenty of greenery on the plates.

Sharing portions studded with seasonal fish and vegetables (the latter a rare sight at Portuguese restaurants) arrive as they’re ready.

"I like the combination of meat and salad, or fish and vegetables," Galapito says.

Delicate clams are drenched in a smoked butter sauce with wilted chard, coriander and fried bread; the fish dishes come with radish and ferments (there are experimental jars on the counters); and, the most surprising, there is a dessert of barley "rice" pudding with salted caramel enriched with mushroom dust. Natural wine, ethically butchered meat, fairly paid farmers — the young chef lists Prado’s philosophy, but emphasises you can’t call what they do typically "Portuguese" food. Expect to pay about €65, with wine, for two for dinner.

What constitutes Portuguese food? Every chef I speak to tells me about Portugal’s golden age of the discoveries, when this tiny sea-faring nation was the king of transcontinental voyage.

It was Vasco da Gama who brought chillies and tomatoes to India from the Americas. Maize arrived in West Africa in 1502 via the Portuguese too. Clues of Portugal’s exploration heyday, and its (unforgivably violent) colonial past, can be sound scattered around the world. Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Macau and Goa, for example, all bear traces of Portuguese rule and, in return, have influenced the local food.

"Due to our extensive travel, we brought a lot of influence and we’ve left a lot of influence," José Avillez explains at his popular Bairro do Avillez complex of four restaurants, including the closed-door cabaret Beco, housed in a former church in chic Chiado.

He notes the Arab impact on cookery, especially in the Algarve in the south. This includes ingredients such as almonds, oranges, coriander, carob, dried apricots, raisins, sugar cane and saffron. "We use cinnamon in our cooking like no one in Europe, except a part of Spain that was influenced by the Arabs too," Avillez says.

"And rice?" he asks. "The Portuguese serve white rice as a side like Asian countries. We’ll eat rice with fish, with meat, and to share. In Spain and Italy they only have it in a main dish, like paella." He goes on to explain that Portugal shares some similarities with Mediterranean countries, though it’s situated along the Atlantic Ocean.

"Olives, bread, tomatoes, wine, the things of the Mediterranean diets, we have it here. But when you travel around the country – the Algarve, the centre, the north — you’ll find so many ingredients that you only get there."

Portugal may be small, but the rich and diverse composite of regional produce and livestock make it difficult to identify a singular Portuguese cuisine. There are dishes that have won the foreign visitor’s heart over the years – grilled sardines, buttery €1.50 custard tarts, warming caldo verde (a soup of potato and collard greens), açorda ( bread, garlic and egg stew) and garlic-studded prego (tender beef sandwiches). We’ve come to appreciate the egg-rich confections with their roots in Portugal’s convents.

For chef Henrique Sá Pessoa of Alma, a one-starred Michelin restaurant in Chiado, it all began as a Portuguese contemporary kitchen, one of the first back in 2009 to "democratise fine dining to make it more accessible". Sá Pessoa’s overall goal is to showcase the creative side associated with the roots and traditions of Portuguese cuisine, he says.

"At Alma we show the modern, cosmopolitan side of the kitchen, but at the same time always drawing on our established culinary traditions." The five-course seafood tasting menu is €100 a person.

Sá Pessoa says that it’s an exciting time to run a restaurant in Lisbon. "We’ve made our errors as a nation, but I am very proud to be in Portugal, and to be part of a group of chefs that are changing our gastronomy."