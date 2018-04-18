Life

Too much green tea extract can harm the liver, say researchers

18 April 2018 - 14:38 Samantha Koester
Brussels — Taking high doses of supplements containing green tea extracts may be associated with liver damage, according to new research from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Tea infusions, as used for brewed tea, are still considered safe. Instant tea drinks are also fine as they contain lower levels of the antioxidants naturally present in green tea, Parma-based EFSA said. However, consuming too many of these antioxidants can be harmful, which is why the amount contained in supplements can have a harmful effect on the liver.

Most supplements provide an intake of 5mg to 1,000mg, while tea infusions typically only contain 90mg to 300mg, EFSA, which oversees food safety in the EU, said.

Researchers determined that consuming more than 800mg a day led to higher health risks, but the EFSA said experts could not yet determine a supplement dosage that would be entirely safe. However, high consumption of green tea infusions did not indicate liver damage due to the drinks having a lower concentration of antioxidants.

Reuters

