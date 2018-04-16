Why black coloured food has become more than a passing fad

If there’s one ingredient driving the black-food trend, it’s squid ink. Chefs are using the ingredient to rethink notable dishes from around the world, even one of the original black foods: squid ink pasta.

When he’s not splashing luxury vinegars on salmon tartare, Michael Vignola at Henry at Life Hotel in New York offers homemade cavatelli with squid, shrimp, and fennel on a pool of inky "sauce Nero" instead of the traditional black pasta.

"I was thinking flavour first, aesthetic second," he says.

Besides squid ink, he fortifies the sauce with super-charred, wood-fired bread, so it’s extra-dark. Of the black-food trend, Vignola sees two factors at play. First is pricing. "I’m looking for more ways to cook nose-to-tail: It’s my environmental duty as a chef, but it’s also an economic one," he says.

"Ingredients are so expensive, you can’t not get creative in finding ways to use all of your product. The ink from squid is a perfect example. Another way is to use ingredients like leeks that might just be lost to a stock pot, by incorporating char."

Which leads him to the second factor: flavour. "It’s a departure from the classic French technique we learned in culinary school, which frowns on anything burnt," he explains, "but now chefs are playing with char for flavour and texture, and diners are into it."

At Hanoi House in New York, chef John Nguyen adds squid ink to colour his grilled seafood-filled Vietnamese rice crêpes. He credits classic European cooking influences as his motivation.

"Asian chefs who grow up in the US normally learn French or Italian food as their cooking foundation," says Nguyen. "The combination of squid ink with seafood is such an Italian classic. It’s one of my favourite ingredients to cook with now."

In Honolulu, Senia chefs Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush use squid ink in paying homage to the ubiquitous Hawaiian poke, serving the raw, chopped fish salad on airy, black crackers.

"They’ve become a signature snack that will always be on our menu," says Kajioka. "We make the crackers black to resemble coral, so it has a direct connection to the tuna. Not only are they visually striking, but charring and blackening is in our cooking repertoire because it creates another layer of flavour. "