Upmarket chippie is as fresh as it gets

There might be plenty of fish in the sea, but none are battered and fried to perfection quite like those found at Cape Town’s newest culinary addition in Bree Street — SeaBreeze Fish & Shell.

While the strikingly blue-hued restaurant is owned by Brits, there is a distinctly local spin on traditional favourites at the upmarket chippie.

"Cape Town overflows with spectacular seafood, and our focus is to create a restaurant celebrating all that wonderful fresh produce," say owners Alex and Ruth Grahame, who set out from the shores of Scotland after owning and operating the renowned Hornblowers seafood restaurant in the village of Gourdon in Aberdeenshire.

"Whether people pop in for a bite to eat during their work day, some oyster and fizz after work or decide to linger longer over our dinner options, we want each dish and experience to remind people what great seafood is all about."

The double-page menu is refreshed each day according to the swashbuckling condition that produce is available, seasonal and sustainable.

Their "green-list only" policy is so watertight that it nabbed head chef Phil Alcock an award in the South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative’s Trailblazer Chefs for 2017.