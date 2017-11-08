Now the world can hike SA’s top trails — virtually

Daynes also carried Gary in the Mountain Zebra National Park, when the team tracked a collared cheetah.

"We came across a mother and three cubs and I needed to walk around her to get the images," he says.

"The cheetah got an extreme fright – this was something she’d never seen before. It mock-charged me with a growl that really reverberated through the soul. And the chances of outrunning a cheetah? Zero."

Volunteer Rendani Mudavu, at the time an intern with SANParks who helped lug Gary up Lion’s Head and on Noordhoek beach, first thought the camera would be difficult to carry, but found it to be comfortable.

"It was a nice experience, knowing it would help international tourists go online and have a visual tour of SA, wherever they are," Mudavu said.

"One day maybe I can tell my kids I was part of this project and click online to show them."

Liam Kelly, a videographer from Kelly and Woods and member of the core team, says all six got very fit; it was "physically very straining". They travelled in two vehicles and moved on to new sites every few days.

In each park, they would meet the managers and then rangers to discuss trail options, before heading out with guides or rangers. Coupled with all the volunteers and lots of curious visitors, this made for a lot of social interaction.

"It was very challenging at times, but the project was greater than all of us," says Kelly. "People were so proud of their land and what they were protecting. And excited by this phenomenal piece of technology.

"People were always sort of surprised by it – by its size and weight and colour – this 15-eyed alien that sits above your head."

SANParks has shared the imagery on social media and its website, eliciting questions on whether it could aid the battle against poaching. Van Kets says that as the imagery essentially offers only a fixed moment in time recorded months ago, any animals recorded would be long gone. They did, however, decide to edit out the footage of a section of a park where rhinos were encountered.

But otherwise, Van Kets says, "real crooks" already have methods of obtaining information and the imagery won’t pose a risk to animals.

The footage illustrates how spectacular places such as the Richtersveld and Lanner’s Gorge near Pafuri, Kruger Park are — and the diversity of biomes in SA. But could the online exposure of these places make people a little more blasé about experiencing them in reality?

Van Ketz doesn’t think so.

"Well, after seeing [a place], no one’s going to move it off their bucket list, it’s going to move higher up.

"There’s almost a dichotomy here in that technology is consuming so much of our daily lives that at times it may even pull us away from nature, or from stepping into nature," Van Ketz says.

"Perhaps what this imagery does is that while looking down at our screens, we see something that awakens something inside and tells us to get outside. That’s what this is all about."

