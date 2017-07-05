MARIKA SBOROS: Mr SA — a true shaker in wellness movement

Exercise should be part of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, says reigning Mr SA Habib Noorbhai. He refers, of course, to the late American psychologist Abraham Maslow, one of the founders of humanistic psychology.

More than 70 years ago, in his paper, A Theory of Human Motivation, Maslow developed his theory of a hierarchy of needs driving all humans. According to him, once people meet their most basic needs, they move through the rest in a specific order.

Psychologists have since depicted those needs as a pyramid with five tiers. The base is the most elemental of human needs: food, water, warmth and rest, with sex nestling in between. Above those is the need for safety and security.

Self-fulfilment

Thereafter, Maslow said, we move through psychological needs of "belongingness and love" to "esteem needs" for prestige and accomplishment.

At the apex is self-fulfilment or self-actualisation. That’s all about achieving if not the perfection of full potential, then as close to it as is possible for fallible humans.

Of course, that’s somewhat simplistic. It does not take into account the reality and diversity of human existence, behaviour and conditions. Still, Noorbhai believes exercise and movement are as basic as the need for rest. They are also an essential part of the self-esteem and self-actualisation process.

He should know. Noorbhai is a lecturer and researcher in sports science at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and a biokineticist. That means he is a clinical specialist in human movement and exercise. Biokinetics involves a thorough understanding of exercise medicine, sports science and functional rehabilitation.