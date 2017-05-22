STREETSMART
Soupçon from a restaurant table can give a child a new start
The StreetSmart charity believes giving money directly to street children will never help them
For many people, it can be a moral dilemma to see children begging on the street. Heartbreaking as their situation is, handing them money is no real solution and will probably encourage them to remain on the street.
The organisers of the StreetSmart charity firmly believe that giving money directly to street children will never help them to seek a safer, more normal life, but will just perpetuate the problem.
Instead, they encourage people to "help out by eating out", by adding a donation of R5 to their bill at participating restaurants. The money all goes to organisations with the experience and facilities to help children living on the streets and who want to get back on their feet, by providing them with shelter, education, skills development and sometimes family reunions.
"We have raised more than R14m for street children and children at risk of becoming street children," says StreetSmart SA chairwoman Melanie Burke. "Last year, R1m was raised R5 at a time by 60 restaurants. We need to increase the number of restaurants and also work with beauty salons, spas and wine-tasting centres so we can expand and support many more organisations.
"This will give us more opportunities to raise funds R5 at a time and to use this money to make a difference in the lives of children who are at risk of becoming street children."
Burke is leading a drive to grow the network by persuading more restaurants to participate, encouraging more diners to eat at those restaurants and, if possible, increase the size of their donations. She wants to invite more organisations to apply for funding.
She hopes the scheme will make people realise that this is a better way to help, and to prevent them from giving money directly to the children.
"Our funding enables us to support 24 programmes that directly impact the lives of marginalised children annually. Can you imagine how many more programmes we will be able to fund if we increase the number of restaurants and diners that contribute to StreetSmart? And it’s such a no-brainer way to give responsibly," Burke says.
StreetSmart, a charity founded in the UK, was brought to SA 12 years ago after Capetonian Margi Biggs saw a card for the charity on a restaurant table in London.
There is now a network of 80 restaurants involved, including Aubergine and Savoy Cabbage in Cape Town and the Haute Cabriere Cellar Restaurant. Burke is leading the push to build its presence in Gauteng, where so far it has only a few supporters, including the Moyo chain, Hemingway’s in Pretoria and Licorish in Johannesburg.
The Gauteng campaign was officially launched at a fund-raising event hosted by Creative Collaboration 4 Charity, an informal group supported by David Muirhead’s Fine Living interior décor studio, Vicky Crease Catering, and the Sun Goddess fashion label, which presented a fashion show to well-heeled guests.
Our partnership with StreetSmart enabled PEN to take ‘broken’ children off the street and give them more than just a safe space to call home but rather an opportunity to grow into young people who are well rounded and socially well integrated, have access to education and getting them to dream again
More participating restaurants would generate more donations and allow StreetSmart to support additional organisations in Gauteng, where it raises only enough money to support Kids Haven in Johannesburg and PEN-Streetwise in Pretoria.
"We want to have a national footprint but with deep, local input, so the restaurants in Johannesburg raise money for Johannesburg beneficiaries," Burke says.
PEN is an inner-city ministry in Pretoria, and its operations and communications manager, Janthinus Schrage, says the cash from StreetSmart is vital for its work.
"At PEN, we believe in moving our children from dependency to dignity.
"Our partnership with StreetSmart enabled PEN to take ‘broken’ children off the street and give them more than just a safe space to call home but rather an opportunity to grow into young people who are well rounded and socially well integrated, have access to education and getting them to dream again," he says.
StreetSmart funds far more beneficiaries in the Western Cape, such as Cape Town Multi-Service Centre, Home from Home, Learn to Live and the Thembalitsha School of Hope.
Learn to Live is one of its biggest beneficiaries and has done some excellent work to give street kids new skills and get them on their feet.
In 2016, it recruited 180 youngsters from the street or from impoverished areas before they drifted into homelessness, and put them through skills training workshops.
One of its success stories is Kareem, who arrived at Learn to Live stoned on dagga and had been involved in gangsterism. The staff at Learn to Live helped him through a four-year course in automotive body repairs and he is now a panel-beater’s assistant.
Another success was Mohamed from Manenberg, who arrived at Learn to Live in 2015 when he was 16. Mohamed was on drugs but stopped using them with the help of regular counselling. He is now taking a panel-beating course under the guidance of instructor Rodney Abrahamse and is learning a skill and a work ethic that will help him build a better life.
When a restaurant signs up as a participant in StreetSmart, it places a small card on every table telling diners that R5 will be added to their bill to support the charity. Anyone who doesn’t want to donate — or wants to donate more — can tell the waiter. All the donations go directly to a charity rather than being frittered away on overheads because StreetSmart is run by volunteers and has only two paid staff.
Burke is a volunteer after "retiring" from the corporate world to concentrate on charity work. Her 30 years in business includes experience in leadership and team development, collaboration, technology and entrepreneurship. In 2004, she started her own consulting business and won the Cape IT Initiative’s Women in ICT Awards.
"I spent most of my corporate career in banking and information technology and I now spend my time having as much fun as I can, doing very serious, useful things," she says.
