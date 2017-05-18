Chefs Warehouse takes plates of wonder to the vineyard

Ivor Jones, 31, has a CV that must surely be the envy of young chefs the world over. He was sous chef at La Colombe for almost five years and then spent another five as head chef at The Test Kitchen. For much of his career, he has worked alongside Luke Dale-Roberts (who was chef at both restaurants). So, he has worked with arguably the country’s most internationally awarded chefs (and certainly its most hyped).

Under the helm of Dale-Roberts and Jones, The Test Kitchen’s welter of prizes included Best Restaurant in Africa at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2016 (where it was ranked 22nd internationally) and 2015 (28th internationally). A few months after Jones left, 2017 was the first time since 2013 that the restaurant wasn’t in the World’s 50 Best (coming in at 63 this year).

Like the Bree Street original, Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia offers a fixed tapas menu: seafood, meat and vegetarian plates – eight in total, that arrive in three waves over the course of about an hour.

Tapas for two costs R650; if you want starters or dessert that’s extra.

Jones’s menu is constantly evolving, depending on his mood and ingredients that are available – some of which are grown on the Constantia farm.

I ask him what he has in common with Tomlin, and he says they "both like food that is surprising and full of flavour".

"Liam’s warehouse concept really opens the doors to cook whatever you want and explore all different food cultures, both local and international," he says. Jones’s food philosophy is to "keep it real and original".

Rene Redzepi, chef and co-owner of Copenhagen’s acclaimed Noma restaurant, is a big inspiration. "His team are always thinking out of the box and it’s a huge example of what kitchens of today are about. Work and play – happy chef [equals] happy food."