Escape the humdrum by thinking out of a locked box

The lights flick on, and you can remove the blindfold covering your eyes. You have to do it carefully because your hands are cuffed together. You are in a cell, about 3m by 2m, with floor to ceiling bars on one wall locking you in.

You are not alone: your companion is also cuffed and trying to remove a blindfold. There is a locked chest on the floor, and symbols and barcodes decorate the walls. Behind one of the walls, you hear the clank of metal as others try to free themselves.

You have one hour to get out, by solving the puzzles and riddles in the cell — and the clock has started ticking.

This is the new adult pastime taking SA, and the world, by storm: escape rooms. The concept is simple: take a group of people and put them in a themed room in which they have to think their way out.

"When people are in the room, they are literally immersed," says Chris Tsatsarolakis, co-founder of Hashtag Escape, an escape room company in Norwood, Johannesburg. "That is literally the most important thing. We want to take people away from their everyday life."