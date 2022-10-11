Manufacturing rises in August, but the outlook is grim

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00
Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs
Provinces eschew case management system designed to help provincial health departments defend themselves against potentially crippling claims
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Cameco will own 49% of the American nuclear-power company, while Brookfield Renewable and its partners will own the rest
International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Asteroid’s orbit altered in Nasa’s first test of planetary defence system
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them
Manufacturing production defied expectations to increase for a second straight month in August, though 25 days of power outages in September and the ongoing strike at Transnet are expected to weigh on manufacturing and GDP growth for the remainder of the year
Stats SA on Tuesday said industrial production rose 1.4% year on year, with six of the 10 manufacturing divisions covered recording a rise in activity, driven chiefly by the automotive sector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Manufacturing rises in August, but the outlook is grim
Heavy load-shedding in September and the strike at Transnet bode ill for the remainder of 2022
Manufacturing production defied expectations to increase for a second straight month in August, though 25 days of power outages in September and the ongoing strike at Transnet are expected to weigh on manufacturing and GDP growth for the remainder of the year
Stats SA on Tuesday said industrial production rose 1.4% year on year, with six of the 10 manufacturing divisions covered recording a rise in activity, driven chiefly by the automotive sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.