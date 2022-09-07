Market data including bonds and fuel prices
I will help in any way I legally can to frustrate the expulsion of law-abiding Zimbabwe permit holders
Choice of acting boss gives a leg up to auditing regulator, which is trying to repair its image
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
Despite the growth, the retailer warns of global inflation squeezing consumers’ wallets
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Fed meets later in September and is expected to deliver another robust rate hike
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
The weak rand, an acceleration in negotiated pay increases and the rise in strikes for higher wages remain a great concern for the Reserve Bank, deputy governor Rashad Cassim said two weeks before the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on interest rates.
Cassim said there is still room for the Bank to increase rates, with a repo rate of 5.5% now, despite low growth because it “still clearly has a negative real policy rate”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MONETARY POLICY
Why the Reserve Bank still leans towards raising rates again
Deputy governor Rashad Cassim flags weak rand and rising increases in collective bargaining as well as strikes
The weak rand, an acceleration in negotiated pay increases and the rise in strikes for higher wages remain a great concern for the Reserve Bank, deputy governor Rashad Cassim said two weeks before the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on interest rates.
Cassim said there is still room for the Bank to increase rates, with a repo rate of 5.5% now, despite low growth because it “still clearly has a negative real policy rate”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.