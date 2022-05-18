×

WATCH: WeBuyCars​ boosts Transaction Capital’s interim earnings

Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz

18 May 2022 - 20:58
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Transaction Capital has delivered earnings growth above pre-pandemic levels, and it expects the momentum seen during its half-year to continue. The firm has posted a 38% jump in core headline earnings to R603m, bolstered by its acquisition of WeBuyCars. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO David Hurwitz.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

