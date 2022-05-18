NEWS LEADER
WATCH: WeBuyCars boosts Transaction Capital’s interim earnings
Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz
18 May 2022 - 20:58
Transaction Capital has delivered earnings growth above pre-pandemic levels, and it expects the momentum seen during its half-year to continue. The firm has posted a 38% jump in core headline earnings to R603m, bolstered by its acquisition of WeBuyCars. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO David Hurwitz.
