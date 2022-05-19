WATCH: Cyberthreats — not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’

A series of major digital security breaches over the past year is serving as a wake-up call to the need to invest in cybersecurity.

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem has confirmed an investigation into a data breach of 3.6-million people’s personal information on May 1. Almost a year ago Transnet was subject to a series of ransomware attacks shutting critical port systems.

If your business hasn’t been attacked yet, it’s not a question of “if” but of “when” it will be. Those who have suffered a breach understand only too well the chaos that can follow a cyber-event, and how having an incident response plan in place can lessen the fallout. Companies and corporate boards have to address the cyber risk situation. To do so, careful planning, assessments and co-ordinated strategies have to be designed and implemented.

To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, a smart-automation and artificial-intelligence thought leader and management consultant; Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4; and Kerissa Varma, managing executive for cybersecurity at Vodacom.