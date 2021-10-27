Economy Food prices for some low-income families soar 10% in October A study shows the average household food basket reached R4,317,56 in October — a R400.83 rise year on year and well above the R3,643,92 monthly minimum wage B L Premium

Inflation is steadily creeping up again in SA, but it is being experienced most severely in some of SA’s poorest households.

The latest household affordability index, compiled by a Pietermaritzburg-based civil society group, showed that the average household food basket for low-income households from regions around SA, rose an annual 10.2% in October, with expectations that times will only get tougher. ..