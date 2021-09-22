Economy Uptick in inflation is unlikely to ruffle Reserve Bank’s feathers The acceleration to 4.9% in August is largely due to fuel and food prices, say economists B L Premium

The uptick in consumer inflation in August is unlikely to unsettle the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) as it gets ready to pronounce on interest rates on Thursday.

Though annual consumer price inflation (CPI) hit 4.9% in August, the fourth month it has floated above the 4.5% midpoint of the Bank’s target range, the increase — largely due to fuel prices — is broadly in line with market forecasts...