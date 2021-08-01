Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Violence to start showing up in data The effect of rioting will be seen in vehicle sales and the manufacturing numbers for July BL PREMIUM

A busy week of economic data releases is likely to show that SA’s fragile economic recovery remains under pressure, with analysts expecting to see the first quantifiable impact of the recent unrest that rocked parts of the country as it continues to grapple with a debilitating third wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Monday the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of the health of the manufacturing sector, is expected to show a drop to 54 index points in July, down from 57.4 the previous month, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of four analysts. A reading above 50 index points indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below that level shows contraction...