FDI will be litmus test for SA’s progress, says Citi boss
There are positive signs reforms will grow the economy, but there is a long way to go, warns Peter Taylor
22 June 2021 - 20:36
The boss of the local arm of Citi is very encouraged that SA is beginning to move in the right direction, but says there is a long way to go before the country passes the litmus test with investors in the form of rising foreign direct investment.
Peter Taylor, Citi’s chief country officer, said the announcements about the partial privatisation of power generation and the national airline bode well for further reforms that will resuscitate the country’s ailing economy. ..
