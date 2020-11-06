Economy Treasury confident about its growth projections The Treasury has defended criticism that its growth forecasts over several years have been too optimistic BL PREMIUM

The Treasury has rebuffed critics that say its growth projections are too optimistic and undermine the credibility of its fiscal framework.

Various stakeholders, who made submissions to parliament’s two finance committees this week during public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), pointed to the Treasury’s over-optimistic growth forecasts over the past few years.