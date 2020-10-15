The linchpin of SA’s recovery plan is infrastructure, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The build programme will be an important part of the broader package that the state hopes will raise growth to about 3% on average over the coming decade
15 October 2020 - 16:04
Infrastructure will be the linchpin of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, aimed at helping SA come back from the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a joint sitting of parliament on Thursday.
The “huge” build programme is aimed at unlocking more than R1-trillion in infrastructure investment over the next four years, and will be one leg in the broader package that the state hopes will raise growth to about 3% on average over the coming decade.
