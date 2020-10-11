PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Will it be doom or recovery?
11 October 2020 - 17:04
The launch of THE recovery plan on Thursday by the president is a seminal moment which will define the path to economic doom or recovery.
The bar should be set high — there are no free lunches and spin won’t cut it — so that all the correct ideas are on the table just for the picking. Equally compacting counts for nothing for a recovery itself, only the quality of implementation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now