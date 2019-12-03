Economy SA’s economy in surprise decline in third quarter Rand slides as report raises concern that the economy may not grow at all in 2019 BL PREMIUM

SA’s beleaguered economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, Statistics SA said on Tuesday, underscoring the plight the country is in as it battles rising unemployment, poverty, inequality and a potential ratings downgrade.

The rand declined for the first time in five days and was set for its biggest drop in more than a month