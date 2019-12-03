SA’s economy in surprise decline in third quarter
Rand slides as report raises concern that the economy may not grow at all in 2019
03 December 2019 - 11:54
UPDATED 03 December 2019 - 12:23
SA’s beleaguered economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, Statistics SA said on Tuesday, underscoring the plight the country is in as it battles rising unemployment, poverty, inequality and a potential ratings downgrade.
The rand declined for the first time in five days and was set for its biggest drop in more than a month
