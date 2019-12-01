Business A fifth of factories are standing idle SA manufacturing not using 19.7% of capacity as economies stutter BL PREMIUM

A fifth of SA's current manufacturing capacity is unused - underscoring the many challenges that face a sector that is critical to SA's faltering economic growth.

The last time that this level of underutilisation was recorded was four years ago when growth in the industry was flat amid a slowdown in agriculture due to drought, and a boost in mining due to increased platinum group metal production. The economy grew 1.3% that year.