WATCH: How the election results could boost the property sector

20 May 2019 - 08:31 Business Day TV
SA’s property sector may get a boost now that the elections are over, although this may become apparent only after the seasonally quiet winter months.

This is the view of Galetti Corporate Real Estate CEO John Jack, who says house prices could get “a much-needed boost, if history is anything to go by. Analysts say that the elections will cause a rebound in the property industry as has been the case in previous years.”

Jack joined Business Day TV to discuss the outlook for the sector.

Galetti Corporate Real Estate CEO John Jack talks to Business Day TV about the ‘much-needed boost’ the sector may enjoy in 2019

