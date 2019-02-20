VAT refunds behind expected dip in tax revenue

The revenue shortfall reflects a weaker economic outlook, further increases to VAT refunds and problems with tax administration, as highlighted by the Nugent commission of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

“Economic weakness has fed through to lower personal income tax and corporate income tax receipts. Administrative weaknesses in collection were a contributing factor,” it was noted in the Budget Review. “Revenue collection has deteriorated since the 2018 MTBPS.”

Corporate income tax is projected to yield R21bn less than the R773bn projected in the 2018/2019 budget; personal income tax R8.4bn less than the R505.8bn projection; VAT R22bn less than the R348bn forecast; and the fuel levy R2bn below the R77.5bn estimate.

The health promotion levy (sugared beverages tax) is projected to generate R2.3bn in 2019.

Corporate income tax has declined predominantly due to reduced production in mining and quarrying, as well as from the financial sector.

“Job losses, lower wage settlements and reduced bonuses have put pressure on withholding taxes on earnings,” the Treasury noted in the Budget Review.

“Higher diesel refund payments to electricity generation plants and primary producers such as farmers and mining companies have slowed fuel levy collections. Tax collections relating to trade performed better in the latter half of the year, with higher estimated revenue from customs duties and import VAT.

“Domestic VAT also performed as expected after the increase in the VAT rate. However, net VAT collections have been considerably lower since October, when Sars accelerated payments of VAT refunds.”

Allegations have been made that Sars, under the leadership of former commissioner Tom Moyane, deliberately withheld VAT refunds in order to boost tax revenues.