SA investors opt for short-term funds

SA investors offloaded money invested in equities in 2018 and sought short-term funds to safely park their investments as they weathered the JSE storm, according to investment inflow statistics released on Thursday .

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) have released the collective investment schemes’ (CIS) statistics for 2018, which shows that assets under management in the industry decreased for the first time in five years.

CIS consists of unit trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They allow many different investors to pool their money into a portfolio that will be invested in equities and other asset classes by investment managers.

At the end of December 2018, there were 1,567 of these portfolios in SA. According to Asisa, in 2018 the industry attracted R93.5bn in net inflows. But assets under management decreased to R2.24-trillion from R2.25-trillion in 2017. Net inflows were also R41bn lower than in 2017.

“These were the lowest net flows in a while,” says Sunette Mulder, senior policy adviser at Asisa, adding that a negative return of 8.5% by the JSE in 2018 influenced the decrease in the total asset level.