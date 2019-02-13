Redistributing wealth is no way to grow the economy

Many South Africans and foreign investors are keenly awaiting finance minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget speech on February 20, probably wondering how he plans to balance the national accounts.

Faced with a widening deficit, mounting debt, and a dismal economic outlook, to supposedly soften the looming fiscal catastrophe the government may well be tempted to raise taxes, particularly on SA’s wealthiest citizens. However, the focus should be on two key issues: significantly cutting expenditure by reducing the size of a bloated state; and broadening the tax base by allowing more people to work.

As the late economist Milton Friedman pointed out, “You cannot reduce the deficit by raising taxes. Increasing taxes only results in more spending, leaving the deficit at the highest level conceivably accepted by the public. Political rule number one is government spends what government receives plus as much more as it can get away with.”

Taxes penalise a targeted activity. For example, taxes on alcohol, cigarettes, fuel, imports and others are imposed to curb the consumption of such items. Similarly, taxes imposed on income and earnings reduce the source of that funding. They diminish the incentives and zeal of entrepreneurs to risk capital and sacrifice time and energy; they interfere with the ability of individuals to pursue their goals; and send workers home with smaller disposable incomes.

Less disposable income means less saving, less saving means less capital formation, less capital formation means lower labour productivity, and lower labour productivity means lower real wages.

Economist Arthur Laffer noted that government revenue is maximised at a rate somewhere between 0% and 100% of income earned by the taxpayer. The famous “Laffer Curve” shows that at the extremes, no tax would be collected. At a level above the “optimal” rate it becomes counterproductive to raise tax rates further since people will evade tax or avoid it.