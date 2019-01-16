National

Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant — the Reserve Bank will remain independent

The president and finance minister Tito Mboweni are in agreement that the independence of the central bank is non-negotiable

16 January 2019 - 09:02 Sunita Menon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his assurance that the Reserve Bank will remain independent.

Speaking to a business delegation ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, Ramaphosa addressed concerns about the independence of the Bank following the release of the ANC’s manifesto last week.

“The manifesto had a paragraph on a wish and an aspiration, acknowledging that the Reserve Bank is independent and that there is no intention to tamper or tinker with the independence of the central bank. The wish that is expressed is that as it goes ahead with monetary policy machinations, it will keep an eye on employment,” Ramaphosa said.

“The Reserve Bank will tell you that that’s precisely what they focus on as they go on with their monetary policy type of work. It shouldn’t alarm anyone. What would have been alarming is if the governing party said we wanted to change the mandate,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, finance minister Tito Mboweni said that there was no need to panic about the debate on the Reserve Bank, reinforcing the idea that the independence of the Bank was non-negotiable.

“A look at economies across the world will show that the macroeconomic outcomes are much better in countries with independent central banks,” he said.   

 “As long as we are clear, this I can say without any equivocation the independence, standing and the role of the Reserve Bank is sacrosanct and will remain independent. There should be no debate about that,” Ramaphosa said.

This follows comments by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who said that there was a push to nationalise the Bank over the next five years.

Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s comments come a day ahead of the conclusion of the meetings of the monetary policy committee (MPC) and the announcement of the repo rate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the challenges at Eskom were being handled.

“We confront an Eskom challenge once again. But this time around, we have taken steps to address the challenge,” said Ramaphosa, citing the task team set up “to see how best we can stabilise Eskom and to determine a better path for Eskom going forward”.

“There is some glimmer of light at the end of the table with regards with what we have to do.… We can in a way say that Eskom has been handled. We can put it to the side.”

