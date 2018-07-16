Economy

Rob Davies fights US tariffs on automotive products

US duties on vehicle and vehicle component imports threaten to knock SA’s Agoa benefits

16 July 2018 - 05:08
Rob Davies. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SA has raised its concern with the US government about possible duties on vehicle and vehicle component imports, pointing out that their imposition on South African exports would significantly erode the benefit the country is meant to enjoy under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Following its decision to impose import duties on steel (25%) and aluminium (10%), the US decided to investigate whether it should do likewise with regard to vehicles and car components under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

The act gives the US president the power to impose tariffs on imports that threaten national security.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies raised concern about the threatened tariffs in Washington last week when he met US trade representative ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, as well as senators Chris Coons and Johnny Isakson.

