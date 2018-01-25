Economy

PPI accelerated slightly to 5.2% in December, in line with forecasts

25 January 2018 - 12:21 Sunita Menon
Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated slightly to 5.2% in December from 5.1% in November.

The PPI averaged 4.8% in 2017, down sharply from 7% in 2016.

The rise was similar to December’s consumer price index (CPI), which accelerated to 4.7% from 4.6% in November.

The food component of PPI decelerated to 1% from November’s 1.9%, with wholesale meat prices moderating to 12.6% in December from the same month in 2016. In November, meat inflation was 13.5%, Statistics SA reported on Thursday.

Electricity prices dropped to 2.1% from 3% while water price inflation remained at 10.5%.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca projected that the December PPI would moderate back toward the 5% year-on-year level, after which it is set to track sideways to slightly higher for most of 2018.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said she expected PPI to have lifted to 5.2%. “In line with CPI, the slightly higher rate of inflation would have been driven by renewed upward fuel price pressures.”

In December, petrol and diesel prices rose by 71c and 60c per litre, respectively, on the combination of a higher international oil price and a weaker rand.

The Bloomberg consensus was 5.1% while macro-economics website Trading Economics forecast 5%.

