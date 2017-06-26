Liquidations plunge almost 30% despite SA entering a recession

The trend towards the falling number of company liquidations and insolvencies has continued despite the fact that the economy has entered a recession.

The total number of liquidations was down almost 30% in May year on year while the number of insolvencies fell by almost 23% in April year on year, according to the latest data from Statistics SA.

"While the weaker growth trend in both these indicators suggests that, on the face of things, both companies and individuals have shown impressive resilience from the weaker economic climate, depressed job market and falling company profitability, the lag with which a company and/or an individual applies for bankruptcy/insolvency can be lengthy and so can take a fair amount of time to show up in this data," explained BNP Paribas SA economist Jeff Schultz.

The data is also quite volatile from month to month.

The largest annual decrease in total liquidations in May 2017 occurred in the financing, insurance, real estate and business services sector, which experienced 21 fewer liquidations (42 cases down from 63 in May 2016).

The trade, catering and accommodation sector experienced eight fewer liquidations in May (28 cases down from 36), while the number of manufacturing liquidations halved (from eight to four).

Company liquidations decreased 21% (from 420 to 332) and close corporation liquidations decreased 5.2% (from 387 to 367).

On a five-month basis, the number of liquidations still fell but less dramatically. The decline was 13.4% in the first five months of 2017 compared with the first five months of 2016.

When the insolvency data is seasonally adjusted the number of insolvencies actually increased 15.4% in April compared to the previous month, reversing the trend on month-on-month declines witnessed so far in 2016.