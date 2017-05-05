BUSINESS DAY TV: Have downgrades fundamentally altered SA’s growth path?

BUSINESS DAY TV: As SA waits to hear whether Moody’s will follow suit and downgrade the country. President Jacob Zuma is attending the World Economic Forum here in Durban, and he is hoping to reassure investors that everything is still on track and set for economic growth here in SA.

Joining us to discuss this is Razia Khan — she is chief africa economist at Standard Chartered Bank. Razia, thanks very much for your time today. So we’ve had S&P and Fitch downgrade SA to subinvestment grade. Do you think all signs are pointing to Moody’s doing the same?

RAZIA KHAN: I think, given the circumstances — Moody’s having been due to report on 7 April — delaying that decision given the Cabinet reshuffle and the new developments, expectations are certainly pointing to at least a one notch downgrade. The key for South African financial markets of course is, at what point does it risk losing its investment-grade rating on the local currency debt? From that perspective, the Moody’s decision is important but very few are expecting as much as a two-notch downgrade in one go. Standard & Poor’s has continued to warn about the weakness of SA’s growth profile and the risks that this results in. That we think could be a key factor to watch.

BDTV: So having said that do you think we’re in for more downgrades from S&P perhaps?

RK: The expectation certainly seems to be heading in that direction. The question is, is SA going to be able to do enough to raise its growth profile sufficiently, to reassure on the growth of public debt ratios? There are two things that are needed — something needs to happen to dramatically reinforce investor confidence pointing to a higher growth trajectory than SA has managed to achieve in recent years. That no longer looks as though it will be automatic, that it will just need a concrete trigger, something very conscious.

And the second part of it is on state-owned enterprise debt: what guarantees can be given for want of a better word, that there is going to be a sustained improvement in the running of state-owned enterprises, in SOE governance, where agreed-to levels of debt over time are not going to emerge as a drain on the Treasury’s resources? So SA is caught in a very difficult place and for most investors it’s a question of when, not if there are further downgrades.

BDTV: The downgrades are expected to have a negative effect on the perceptions that investors have of SA. Are we already seeing this impact capital flows from your end, from what you’re seeing?

RK: For many observers the surprise has been that we haven’t yet seen a more pronounced impact of recent developments on South African markets, and there are many reasons for this. The key one is probably global. We should not forget that 2017 started off as a year of great optimism about global growth prospects in global markets. Investors are still looking for yields there’s a lot of liquidity around, there’s a lot of enthusiasm about emerging market prospects generally. There’s been across Asian emerging markets a lift to export performance.

SA’s recent trade figures suggest this may be happening here as well, and for these reasons we haven’t yet seen the full impact on markets. But things could change. Watch the pace of Fed tightening, which will create risks for all emerging markets. Watch also for the likelihood that investors start to react in very different ways to further negative news on the rating.

BDTV: Do you think it comes down to that this is just a new normal? Political and economic uncertainty is just part of the game?

RK: For the long-term observers of SA, what really sets the country apart was not just the quality of its economic management in the past but the strength of its institutions. … So as much as yes, there is a view that with any emerging market you would expect a certain amount of political noise and this adds to the drama and excitement of investing in different markets. There is real concern about the extent of deterioration in SA and whether this fundamentally alters the future growth path of the country.

BDTV: Talking about the growth path, we had local banks downgrade their outlooks, we’ve had Nomura pencilling in just 0.2% growth — where is Standard Chartered Bank pencilling in growth for SA?

RK: A lot of the immediate reaction to the Cabinet reshuffle in terms of growth downgrades was probably premature. On the one hand we have seen immediate feed-through into the survey data invested by the PMIs (purchasing manufacturers indices). The deterioration in terms of sentiment is clear and is there for everyone to see. What is less clear is whether this has as immediate an impact on the hard economic data.

We should not forget that things were looking to a recovery in SA in 2017, agriculture alone may add as much as half a percentage point to GDP growth in terms of its recovery. And that could be an important swing factor. Despite subdued sentiment we think it would be premature to reduce growth forecasts very significantly on the back of what is likely to be a much more long-term issue.

BDTV: Where are your confidence levels sitting? Are you still positive on the South African story, are you cautious, are you negative, where are you sitting at the moment?

RK: Somewhere between cautious and negative. There’s a lot to be said for how important the continued institutional strength of the country is, in terms of the outcomes that are going to be likely. SA has had a history of weak growth for about a decade now. It certainly isn’t going to be easy to cope with new shocks that weaken that growth profile further.

SA has benefited from an incredibly accommodative global environment, which has led to investment flows, portfolio flows coming in, despite the weakness of its own growth profile. But that cannot last indefinitely and we are seeing a real tightening of financial conditions globally. We could be caught out with the shock if that should take place faster than expected, and this will be the new normal, if you like, that SA will have to get used to, against that backdrop to have real doubts about the institutional strength of the country, the quality of economic policy-making, whether there is real vision for what could bring about an economic turnaround, lifting private-sector confidence as well as other confidence in the economy. There are many hurdles to be faced.

BDTV: We'll have to see how things pan out and will catch up with you at a later stage when we discuss this further