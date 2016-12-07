BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘SA needs to up its game’

Colin ... so the beginning rather than the end of a process you said in a release on Friday after the S&P ratings decision came out, to what extent do you feel like you’re swinging against the tide at the moment that it is getting tough out there to continue to try and put forward a brave face.

COLIN COLEMAN: Let’s take at least one minute to celebrate. We were told in January that June was impossible, and we were told in June that December would be impossible, we must recognise and celebrate the fact that we have made it through this ratings round and we have maintained our investment grade rating. But obviously we’re very aware that we need to up the game now and we need to up the game with a view to increasing our rating and to improving our rating, not to defending the rating. And that is the mind shift that we are about to go through.

In order to do that, we believe that we need to consolidate some of the things that we’ve done already, the labour reforms, the youth employment programme, the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) fund and these kinds of issues that are on the table. But at the same time up the ante in particular with regards to SOE (state-owned enterprise) reforms and fiscal consolidation and growth. Getting the growth numbers up is going to be critical and part of that is investment, part of that is removing obstacles to regulation, to investment from a regulatory environment, and these are all areas that we’re working on. SA needs to be aware that the business and government and labour communities are at work everyday in trying to deal with these issues because these are not momentary stop-start events.

BDTV: Are you convinced that we’re on the right path to real structural reform because we were chatting to George Glynos (the MD of ETM Analytics) a little earlier today and he highlighted that while the willingness is there, there is very little alignment ideologically speaking in government circles and that proving to be quite a hurdle to climb?

CC: There’s some ideological deficit but I think it’s more a vested interest deficit that is at stake. We were actually talking today about this amongst the business-government steering committee and saying that there is a process where we as business actually don’t have a problem with an efficient and effective developmental state. It’s an inefficient and ineffective developmental state that’s a problem.

So the question isn’t an ideological one, it’s a question of how do we get the system to work and work efficiently and work ... making our money go further and faster to work for South Africans. And the state-owned enterprises are very much at the heart of this particular issue, so I think we want to focus more on how we can be helpful in making more efficient state-owned enterprises.

BDTV: You mentioned investments and yet private sector fixed investment has contracted again, a further 1.6% in the third quarter, at what stage does the private sector have enough confidence to start investing in the economy because without that we’re not going to see the growth that we do need?

CC: Yes, it’s always interesting to hear the aggregate but the question is what is the sort of direction and I think the direction is, there’s greater confidence amongst business, government and labour. What you’ve seen in 2016 is the breaking of this division between business and government, shouting at each other from across the barricades. But I would project that in 2017 we’re going to get over that with labour as well and if we can get business, government and labour working together, there’s going to be a much better climate for investment to take place.

BDTV: If you look at some of the endeavours that the CEO Initiative is undertaking into providing employment to 1-million employed within the 18-29 year category in three years, that’s going to be hard to do in a low-growth environment and in an environment where we aren’t seeing the levels of investment that we’d like to, so, have realistic targets been set here?

CC: Stephen Koseff (the CEO of Investec) and myself who’re co-chairing that particular work stream have been very concerned to find a target that is workable — in other words, we want to under-promise and over-deliver. That’s the core, I think the government would like a higher target and we’ve therefore selected that. What we’ve done is, we’ve worked out the 330,000 per year in the 12-month period. What would that mean for each of the distributed employment ratios in each of the sectors? And we’re going to work with the CEOs and with the industry sectors in the first half of next year to work out these realistic targets and how we effectively divide up this 330,000 per year amongst the industry target and set the incentives in place such that we’ll get there. If we get there, there will be rewards for business and there’ll be incentives that make it happen and if those targets are not met there will be lost incentives if you like.

BDTV: We hope to chat to you in the near future on the progress made on those....