Q&A: It’s Emperors Palace we are after, says Sun International CEO
Anthony Leeming talks about Peermont opportunities and whether a debt-based deal is worth the cost
19 December 2023 - 08:55
In 2015, Sun International tried to buy rival casino group Peermont for R9.4bn, but the competition authorities wanted it to dispose of either its Pretoria-based Time Square casino or Peermont’s Emperors Palace to get the deal over the line. The deal was shelved.
Now Sun International is again trying to buy Peermont, for R7.3bn, subject to the approval of the Gauteng Gambling Board and competition authorities. Sun International owns various hotels and casinos, including Sun City, Wild Coast Sun, The Table Bay hotel, GrandWest and the Maslow in Sandton...
