PODCAST | Buy-now-pay-later online payment model grows in SA

Behrmann says consumers making use of BNPL tend to be those who already have access to credit cards or other forms of unsecured funding.

In a country where debt is an issue that has plagued consumers for decades, with many South Africans living beyond their means, Behrmann says the structure of BNPL actually helps to promote more responsible spending by consumers.

Topics of discussion include: the evolution of Payflex as a business; the growth of BNPL in SA and other parts of the world; debt culture in SA; the growth of online retail spurred on by Covid-19; trends in BNPL; and an outlook of how the space is likely to evolve over time.

Behrmann says more than 300,000 shoppers have used the platform since 2019. In SA’s relatively small e-commerce market it competes with companies such as PayJustNow and Checkid, and admittedly has a long way to go.

Payflex was recently acquired by Zip, which has more than 11.4-million customers globally.

