Purple Group returns to profit in first half
The group saw an increase in client assets and numbers
16 April 2024 - 10:16
Purple Group, the owner of the EasyEquities investment platform, returned to profit in the six months ended February as revenue grew and operating expenses declined.
Group revenue increased by 29.3% to R188.8m, while attributable profit rose to R10.9m after a loss of R10.6m in the prior period...
