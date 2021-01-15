Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB pulls another R2.5bn of SA investment With a third complete ban on the sale of alcohol, the brewer has had enough BL PREMIUM

SAB has cancelled a R2.5bn investment spend on infrastructure and new equipment following the government’s latest ban on alcohol sales.

The brewer, owned by AB InBev, also withdrew a R2.5bn spend in 2020 after a 12-week sales ban. SAB warned then that it was considering cancelling the R2.5bn in planned expenditure, which it has now confirmed. ..