WATCH: Why US food franchises are not working in SA
Anthony Clark of Small Talk Daily Research talks to Business Day TV about Grand Parade Investments and Taste Holdings
05 December 2019 - 10:20
Grand Parade Investments (GPI) and Taste Holdings have been treading the same path, giving up their US franchises.
GPI announced on Wednesday that it is offloading a majority stake in Burger King, which it bought for more than R700m about six years ago.
Anthony Clark of Small Talk Daily Research joined Business Day TV to provide some insight.