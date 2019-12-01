Solid profits from 'ghost kitchens'
Online catering looks set to take over from struggling restaurants
01 December 2019 - 00:07
The rise in virtual kitchens in the country is a sign of the pressure the restaurant and takeaway sector is under and the increasing demand from consumers for convenience.
The incentive for running food operations in ghost kitchens where restaurant owners focus their energy solely on preparing food while delivery services such as Uber Eats take care of the logistics end of things is the affordability that comes with it, says John Loos, property strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.
