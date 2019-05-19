Walmart reveals plans for a new corporate campus

Washington — New corporate headquarters are springing up across the US.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, and the US’s biggest private-sector employer, on Friday, revealed plans for a new corporate campus, joining rivals Amazon.com and Apple in expanding their corporate campuses as President Donald Trump puts pressure on US companies to make larger investments at home.

The Bentonville based-company is building a new headquarters in its hometown — a project it announced in September 2017 — that will spread over 120ha and house its nearly 17,000 employees with room to accommodate more as it creates new jobs. Bike trails that run through the heart of the campus, a massive park, fitness centers, food trucks, and child-care centers will be some of the amenities that will fuse with a modern aesthetic design, says Dan Bartlett, executive vice-president of corporate affairs, who is overseeing the project.

There will also be the more basic elements that go into designing a modern workplace, such as flexible open-floor plans that boost collaboration and offer privacy, tall ceilings, lots of windows and light and ample parking space, he said.

“We are striving to attract and retain the best talent in order to win the future of retail and the key component of that is the work environment that we are creating,” Bartlett said. Walmart has kept its plans for a new headquarters relatively low key, unlike some of its rivals.

For example, Amazon captivated elected officials across North America in September 2017 when it announced it would create more than 50,000 jobs in a second headquarters dubbed HQ2. Cities and states vied desperately for the economic stimulus, with some states offering billions in potential tax credits.

After an aggressive hunt, Amazon announced two winners: Long Island City in New York and Arlington, Virginia. But it had to reverse its plans abruptly in the Big Apple after a backlash over various issues, including tax breaks.

iPhone maker Apple also announced it is spending $1bn to build a second campus in Austin, Texas, that will house up to 15,000 workers.

Corporate America has been under political pressure to ramp up investments at home as part of Trump’s “America First” policies, which have led to a bitter trade war with China. It is also increasingly in the interest of US companies to tout investments and job creation, especially because those that have moved jobs overseas or shuttered factories have drawn sharp rebukes from Trump, who has championed job creation.