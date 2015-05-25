Famous Brands records 14th consecutive year of growth

FAST-food franchise group Famous Brands on Monday saw its share price rally as much as 2.72% at the opening of the JSE, following the release of the company’s full-year results.

In the year ended February 2015, the company lifted diluted headline earnings per share to 467c from 405c in the year-earlier period. Revenue grew by 16% to R3.3bn, while operating profit climbed by 19% to R672m.

Famous Brands said the year under review marked the 14th consecutive year of growth, reporting record turnover and profit.

"This strong set of results, delivered in extremely testing trading conditions, is a reflection of strong system-wide sales in the franchise brand business and continued improvement in efficiencies and cost containment in the logistics and manufacturing divisions," the company said.

Famous Brands is the owner of brands such as Debonairs and Steers. The company aims to have 400 restaurants outside SA by 2016. It trades in 16 countries outside its home market.

The company declared a final gross dividend of 200c per share, bringing the total divided to 355c per share, up 18% from the year-earlier period.

Looking ahead, the company said the forecast for disposable income growth in the year ahead was conservative and continued uncertainty in the economic, political and labour environments would weigh further on consumer confidence.

"In this context, growth in the forthcoming period is expected to be muted; however, the business’ strong investment proposition will continue to afford above-average returns for shareholders".

The company said in preparation for the next five years of planned growth, the group had launched its 2020 strategy, which centred on positioning Famous Brands to compete aggressively as one of the leading branded leisure and consumer product businesses in Africa and selected international markets.

"The key tenet of this strategy is the diversification of the group through leveraging capabilities and building scale across the core pillars of the business," the company said.

At 9.24am, shares were up 1.81% to R117.95, valuing the company at about R11.6bn.

At 1.10pm the stock was down 0.84% to R114.88.