Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind Spear Reit’s Western Cape mega deal

Business Day TV speaks to Spear CEO Quintin Rossi

02 April 2024 - 20:42
Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spear Reit has snapped up 13 predominantly industrial and office properties in the Western Cape from Emira Property Fund for R1.1bn. To discuss the merits of the deal, Business Day TV spoke to Spear CEO Quintin Rossi.

