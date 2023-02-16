Companies / Property

Equites to spend R1.16bn on developing Shoprite logistics park in KwaZulu-Natal

The transaction is in line with the company’s growth strategy in SA and Shoprite’s supply chain optimisation

16 February 2023 - 17:49 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, will, through a sale and development lease agreement, spend R1.16bn on acquiring and developing a prime logistics park for retailer Shoprite in KwaZulu-Natal.

The company with low vacancies will expand its portfolio to meet growing demand from tenants and enable Shoprite to optimise its supply chain. ..

