JSE-listed Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, will, through a sale and development lease agreement, spend R1.16bn on acquiring and developing a prime logistics park for retailer Shoprite in KwaZulu-Natal.
The company with low vacancies will expand its portfolio to meet growing demand from tenants and enable Shoprite to optimise its supply chain. ..
Equites to spend R1.16bn on developing Shoprite logistics park in KwaZulu-Natal
The transaction is in line with the company’s growth strategy in SA and Shoprite’s supply chain optimisation
