×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Industrials Reit reports record rental uplift despite recession fears

Rental uplift was 27% in the UK-focused landlord’s first quarter, as it continued to benefit from constrained supply of its asset class

29 July 2022 - 09:16 Karl Gernetzky
Mandale Business Park, Durham. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mandale Business Park, Durham. Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it continues to benefit from robust demand and constrained supply of multi-let industrial (MLI) assets in the UK, booking a record rental uplift of more than a quarter in the three months to end-June.  

Average uplift upon renewal or reletting climbed to 27% to end-June, the landlord’s first quarter, the seventh successive quarter of average uplift above 20%.

Industrials, valued at R9.95bn on the JSE, has been pushing to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, or MLI estates.

These have fared well in spite of Covid-19 and issues such as Brexit, with Covid-19 driving demand for warehousing space and giving a boost to e-commerce, while Industrials says the affordability of its space remains a major draw. The landlord often offers multiyear rental agreements that do not include yearly increases, which in part accounts for the hefty rise upon reletting.

“Since the start of the first quarter in April, the MLI market has continued to be driven by the same high level of occupier demand as last year,” CEO Paul Arenson said in a statement.

“Given the backdrop of negative headlines around inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession, the fact that our MLI space remains highly affordable to our customers and that demand for space continues to outstrip supply across the UK, provides us with a great deal of comfort and confidence.”

As of the end of March, the firm had a portfolio valued at £685.8m (R13.8bn), including 104 multi-let industrial estates in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as residual holding of four care homes in a joint venture in Germany.

Occupancy dipped slightly to 93.7% to end-June, but the group said it had seen a record 62 lease renewals, along with 27 new lettings.

The group said it remained acquisitive, though the  UK commercial investment market is experiencing volatility as buyers take stock of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

The group’s loan-to-value stands at 26%, while many analysts consider the limit to be 40% before stress is felt on a balance sheet. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Income-yielding listed property set to improve on past six months

Reits have reported an improvement in their balance sheets and gearing levels
Companies
4 days ago

Industrials Reit says rental growth streak looks set to continue

UK-focused owner of multi-let industrial estates books sixth successive quarter of rental upliftment above 20% in three months to end-March quarter
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Industrials REIT picks up four additional multi-let estates

Business Day TV speaks to Industrials REIT CEO Paul Arenson
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Peter Moyo loses another legal battle against Old ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
TFG shares jump after Coricraft deal sealed
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
ArcelorMittal SA willing to invest in Transnet ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Karooooo reports record earnings for first quarter
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Anglo’s production hit by heavy weather
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Industrials Reit ready for the next chapter on the London main board

Companies / Property

Industrials REIT acquires £17m worth of new assets

Companies / Property

Reit roulette: what to buy

Money & Investing

Hot stocks 2022: what to buy now

Features / Cover Story

Industrials REIT to start trading on London Stock Exchange premium segment on ...

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.