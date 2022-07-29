Industrials Reit reports record rental uplift despite recession fears

Sources say the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September
Friday, July 29 2022
Toyota SA Motors officially showcases its new 80,000m² parts distribution centre following R356m expansion
Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts
Rental uplift was 27% in the UK-focused landlord’s first quarter, as it continued to benefit from constrained supply of its asset class
Phindile Masangane, CEO of the Petroleum Agency SA, warns closures affect the supply of important by-products
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Authorities use concrete and rubble to bolster shoreline as increasingly heavy seas threaten roads and homes
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it continues to benefit from robust demand and constrained supply of multi-let industrial (MLI) assets in the UK, booking a record rental uplift of more than a quarter in the three months to end-June.
Average uplift upon renewal or reletting climbed to 27% to end-June, the landlord’s first quarter, the seventh successive quarter of average uplift above 20%.
Industrials, valued at R9.95bn on the JSE, has been pushing to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, or MLI estates.
These have fared well in spite of Covid-19 and issues such as Brexit, with Covid-19 driving demand for warehousing space and giving a boost to e-commerce, while Industrials says the affordability of its space remains a major draw. The landlord often offers multiyear rental agreements that do not include yearly increases, which in part accounts for the hefty rise upon reletting.
“Since the start of the first quarter in April, the MLI market has continued to be driven by the same high level of occupier demand as last year,” CEO Paul Arenson said in a statement.
“Given the backdrop of negative headlines around inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession, the fact that our MLI space remains highly affordable to our customers and that demand for space continues to outstrip supply across the UK, provides us with a great deal of comfort and confidence.”
As of the end of March, the firm had a portfolio valued at £685.8m (R13.8bn), including 104 multi-let industrial estates in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as residual holding of four care homes in a joint venture in Germany.
Occupancy dipped slightly to 93.7% to end-June, but the group said it had seen a record 62 lease renewals, along with 27 new lettings.
The group said it remained acquisitive, though the UK commercial investment market is experiencing volatility as buyers take stock of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.
The group’s loan-to-value stands at 26%, while many analysts consider the limit to be 40% before stress is felt on a balance sheet.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Industrials Reit reports record rental uplift despite recession fears
Rental uplift was 27% in the UK-focused landlord’s first quarter, as it continued to benefit from constrained supply of its asset class
Industrials Reit, formerly Stenprop, says it continues to benefit from robust demand and constrained supply of multi-let industrial (MLI) assets in the UK, booking a record rental uplift of more than a quarter in the three months to end-June.
Average uplift upon renewal or reletting climbed to 27% to end-June, the landlord’s first quarter, the seventh successive quarter of average uplift above 20%.
Industrials, valued at R9.95bn on the JSE, has been pushing to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, or MLI estates.
These have fared well in spite of Covid-19 and issues such as Brexit, with Covid-19 driving demand for warehousing space and giving a boost to e-commerce, while Industrials says the affordability of its space remains a major draw. The landlord often offers multiyear rental agreements that do not include yearly increases, which in part accounts for the hefty rise upon reletting.
“Since the start of the first quarter in April, the MLI market has continued to be driven by the same high level of occupier demand as last year,” CEO Paul Arenson said in a statement.
“Given the backdrop of negative headlines around inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of recession, the fact that our MLI space remains highly affordable to our customers and that demand for space continues to outstrip supply across the UK, provides us with a great deal of comfort and confidence.”
As of the end of March, the firm had a portfolio valued at £685.8m (R13.8bn), including 104 multi-let industrial estates in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as residual holding of four care homes in a joint venture in Germany.
Occupancy dipped slightly to 93.7% to end-June, but the group said it had seen a record 62 lease renewals, along with 27 new lettings.
The group said it remained acquisitive, though the UK commercial investment market is experiencing volatility as buyers take stock of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.
The group’s loan-to-value stands at 26%, while many analysts consider the limit to be 40% before stress is felt on a balance sheet.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Income-yielding listed property set to improve on past six months
Industrials Reit says rental growth streak looks set to continue
WATCH: Industrials REIT picks up four additional multi-let estates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Industrials Reit ready for the next chapter on the London main board
Industrials REIT acquires £17m worth of new assets
Reit roulette: what to buy
Hot stocks 2022: what to buy now
Industrials REIT to start trading on London Stock Exchange premium segment on ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.