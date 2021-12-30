Companies / Property Office sector is the best rent payer among commercial tenants The office sector remains the most financially troubled as tenants downscale and this is expected to continue into 2022 B L Premium

Of the three major commercial property sectors, the office sector recorded 71% of tenants in good standing with rental payments in the third quarter of 2021, a TPN Credit Bureau report showed.

The industrial sector came in at 70% and the retail sector recorded just 64% , according to TPN. Those considered in good standing pay their rent in full and on time...