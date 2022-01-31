Capital raise will strengthen balance sheet, says Spear Reit
31 January 2022 - 21:27
Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi says the company’s R250m capital raise endorses management’s view that the Western Cape is an ideal investment location, with the company also believing in the benefits of being close to its tenants and assets.
Continued investment in the Western Cape and new residential developments have boosted demand for convenience retail. To this end, Spear will increase its holdings of high-quality properties in this sector, logistics and industrial, as well as tap into data centre facilities...
